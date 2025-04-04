Saudi Arabia's travel account surplus reaches nearly SAR50 billion in 2024

The ministry attributed the significant growth in the 2024 travel account surplus to collaborative efforts within the Saudi tourism ecosystem, aimed at strengthening the industry and its contribution to national economic growth.

This success also reflects the effective implementation of best practices in tourism development, enhanced services and products, and strong government collaboration, all advancing the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, said the release.

Earlier it was reported that domestic tourism had grown by 44% in Kazakhstan over the previous five years.