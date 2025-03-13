Saudi Arabia to distribute dates and Iftar meals in Kyrgyzstan

The event was held at the Sheraton Hotel in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, and was attended by the Saudi Ambassador to the Republic of Kyrgyzstan, Ibrahim bin Radi Al-Radi, and several officials.

The two programs aim to distribute 10 tons of dates, along with Iftar meals for fasting people, benefiting more than 75,000 people across the country.

To note, the holy month of Ramadan was set to begin in Kyrgyzstan on March 1.