Saudi Arabia ranks 13th globally in IP Enforcement in 2025 Competitiveness Yearbook

This significant advancement reflects the efforts led by the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) in steering and developing the enforcement ecosystem for intellectual property rights (IPR) and enhancing its efficiency. The Kingdom improved its ranking from 27th in 2024 to 13th out of 69 countries in the current edition.

This achievement is driven by Saudi Arabia's comprehensive efforts to enhance IPR enforcement both domestically and internationally, improving its effectiveness across institutional and judicial levels.

Groundbreaking national initiatives such as the Respect Council, the Standing Enforcement Committee, and the Intellectual Property Respect Officer have become key governance models that promote coordination among stakeholders. Additionally, the establishment of a specialized public prosecution unit for IPR cases has strengthened the litigation system and expedited judicial procedures.

Key factors contributing to this progress include comprehensive awareness campaigns covering field and digital enforcement, the promotion of transparency and stakeholder engagement through regular meetings with rights holders, and expanded coordination between government bodies and the private sector.

The World Competitiveness Yearbook is recognized as an international benchmark for global economic competitiveness. It features over 300 sub-indicators and evaluates countries based on four main pillars: economic performance, government efficiency, business efficiency, and infrastructure.

