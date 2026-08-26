Saudi Arabia nominates Hanan Balkhy for WHO Director-General

In her statement on X, Balkhy expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia’s leadership for the nomination and for its continued support for health in the Kingdom and the country’s contribution to global health.

A pediatrician, infectious disease specialist and scientist, Balkhy has worked with patients with serious illnesses and on the frontlines of the MERS-CoV response before the COVID-19 pandemic. She said these experiences shaped her belief in the importance of science, preparedness and international cooperation.

She later served as WHO’s first Assistant Director-General for Antimicrobial Resistance. Since 2024, she has served as WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, working with 22 Member States and more than 750 million people.

“I believe WHO must earn trust, deliver impact and demonstrate value for every Member State,” Balkhy said, adding that she looks forward to working with Member States and partners worldwide to shape the future of WHO and global health.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Belgian government had nominated Hans Kluge for WHO Director-General.