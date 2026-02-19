Saudi Arabia leads regional green building sector with record performance in 2025

According to the Saudi Green Building Forum’s SAAF® conformity and specifications system, Saudi Arabia emerged as a regional leader, achieving the highest performance score of 76.31 points and registering over 1.03 million square meters of certified areas.

This shift is supported by a robust professional network of over 7,300 registered experts and a cumulative portfolio of 6,662 projects, which together reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 62,800 tons annually.

Secretary-General of the Saudi Green Building Forum Faisal Alfadl emphasized that this evolution - integrating renewable energy, clean water, and eco-friendly infrastructure—serves as a sustainable bridge toward the goals of Vision 2030.

