Saudi Arabia allows multiple Umrah visits under new one-year visa

The visa allows a cumulative stay of up to 90 days during its validity period, offering greater flexibility for pilgrims to plan their visits and perform Umrah.

The ministry emphasized that the introduction of this visa reflects the Kingdom’s continued commitment to improving services for pilgrims and supports the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Pilgrim Experience Program by simplifying entry procedures, enriching the pilgrimage experience, and improving service efficiency.

The agency explained that the permitted 90-day stay is calculated cumulatively, based on the number of days the pilgrim spends in the Kingdom during each visit. This allows visa holders to make multiple trips throughout the visa’s validity in accordance with the approved regulations.

The ministry noted that to use the visa, pilgrims must purchase a service package from an accredited provider through the Nusuk platform for each trip. The duration of the package must not exceed the remaining number of available days under the visa. Pilgrims are also required to comply with all regulations governing pilgrimage programs and services.

In addition, entry into Saudi Arabia under this visa requires obtaining an Umrah permit via the Nusuk application before arrival. The permit dates must align with the approved service package, and travelers must meet all eligibility criteria for entry into the Kingdom.

The ministry highlighted that for a first visit, pilgrims must purchase a service package through an accredited Nusuk provider before applying for the visa. After the visa is processed by the relevant authorities, travelers undergo eligibility verification before boarding their flight. Upon arrival and departure, entry and exit records are updated, including the calculation of the remaining days available under the visa.

For subsequent visits, the visa holder must purchase a new service package from an accredited provider and apply for an Umrah permit through the Nusuk app. After the entry and travel eligibility verification procedures are completed and entry and exit details are recorded, the remaining days of stay are updated.

The ministry noted that the visa is temporarily deactivated after each departure from Saudi Arabia and reactivated for the next visit once all required procedures have been completed. The visa cannot be used to enter the Kingdom during the Hajj season, from the first day of Dhu Al-Qi’dah until the 13th day of Dhu Al-Hijjah.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah confirmed that the multiple-entry Umrah visa increases travel planning flexibility and supports the integration of digital and operational services for pilgrim travel. This is part of the ministry’s efforts to provide a more comfortable, high-quality experience from the trip planning stage through departure from the Kingdom.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector reached new milestones in 2025, with total tourism spending reaching a record SAR304 billion and visitor numbers rising to about 123 million.