Saudi Arabia assumes chairmanship of INTOSAI

The General Assembly declared Saudi Arabia, represented by the General Court of Audit (GCA), as the Chair of INTOSAI starting in 2031 for a three-year term. Saudi Arabia will host delegations from over 195 countries, led by the heads of supreme audit institutions (SAIs), assuming leadership of the world’s foremost organization in financial and performance auditing. This role positions Saudi Arabia to steer global efforts in enhancing transparency, public sector governance, and government performance, while reinforcing public trust in national economies.

‏On this occasion, GCA President Dr. Hussam Alangari extended his congratulations to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, acknowledging their unwavering support and empowerment of GCA. He emphasized that this achievement reflects the Kingdom’s international standing and global trust, enabling it to play a pivotal role in advancing auditing and accountability worldwide.

Alangari highlighted the transformative developments in organizational independence, technical and human capacity, and methodological innovation that have enabled GCA to achieve its vision of impactful audit, public sector effectiveness, and quality of life for citizens. He added: “Saudi Arabia welcomes the world in 2031, and we look forward to hosting everyone in Riyadh to shape a global future that promotes transparency, governance, and governmental effectiveness.”

This milestone crowns decades of international engagement led by Saudi Arabia through GCA, starting with its early membership in INTOSAI in 1977. Saudi Arabia has consistently taken leadership roles in international and regional organizations, including serving as Chair of the Arab Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ARABOSAI) for two consecutive terms since 2022, and the upcoming Chair of the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) starting in 2027.

GCA has also led numerous INTOSAI committees and initiatives focused on capacity building and enhancing the efficiency of peer SAIs in developing countries, reflecting Saudi Arabia’s commitment to advancing auditing and accountability globally.

‏Founded over 70 years ago, INTOSAI is the largest and most prestigious international organization uniting SAIs worldwide. Today, it comprises over 195 member countries, each represented by its supreme audit institution, working to enhance transparency, governance, and public sector auditing, with the ultimate goal of improving citizens’ lives around the world.

