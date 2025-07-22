Satellite ground station to be created in Al-Farabi KazNU

As part of the visit of a delegation of the Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) of Hainan Province, a protocol-agreement on the installation and selection of a location for the satellite ground station was signed.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan

According to KazNU Vice Rector Margulan Ibraimov, in 2024 KazNU and Northwestern Polytechnical University of China entered into an agreement to conduct scientific researches using a microsatellite.

He reminded that the agreement was signed following the statement of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, during his official visit to Kazakhstan.

“Our researchers are working together with their colleagues from the NWPU on a new generation university microsatellite - NKSAT, called to become the first of its kind in the region,” he said.

The project is estimated at $3 million. The station will operate in the X-band, ensuring reception and transmission of signals from both Kazakhstani satellites and spacecraft of other countries.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan

Li Guoliang, Vice Governor of Hainan Province, thanked the Kazakh university for productive cooperation, emphasizing that the construction of the ground station of Hainan Satellite Data and Application Research Centre opens a new stage of promising partnership between the sides.

As per the protocol, the parties will launch joint initiatives to install the ground receiving station at the Kazakhstan branch of NWPU. The project is aimed at expanding opportunities for the dissemination, exchange and application of satellite data in Kazakhstan and border regions.

