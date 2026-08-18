Saryarka SEZ expansion to attract nearly KZT90 billion in investment to Karaganda region

The expansion will add three new subzones located in Balkhash town and Karkaraly and Bukhar-Zhyrau districts.

Investors will be provided with land plots equipped with the necessary engineering infrastructure to facilitate the implementation of new projects. Two of the three subzones will focus on developing the region’s tourism potential.

The Balkhash subzone is expected to accommodate modern hotel complexes, restaurants, as well as new service and leisure facilities.

At the Balkhash subzone, conditions will be created for the construction of modern hotel complexes and restaurants, as well as new service and leisure facilities. At the initial stage, we expect to attract about 26.5 billion tenge in investment and create more than 600 jobs, said Askar Gazaliyev, head of the regional department of entrepreneurship and industry.

The new subzone in Karkaraly district will focus on several types of tourism, including ecotourism, ethnographic, health and sports tourism.

An industrial subzone will be established in Bukhar-Zhyrau district near the village of Sevan. An area of 40 hectares has been allocated for the project, where 10 new industrial projects are planned.

Overall, the expansion of the Saryarka SEZ is expected to attract around 90 billion tenge in investment and create 2,000 new jobs in the region.

The expansion is part of broader efforts to strengthen the role of special economic zones in Kazakhstan’s economic development. Earlier, at an expanded government meeting, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the government to develop and approve a new model for their development within three months.