Sarajevo draws record summer crowds with music, film and culture

One of the summer’s biggest highlights came in late July and early August, when more than 200,000 people filled Koševo Stadium over three consecutive nights for concerts by regional music star Dino Merlin. Visitors traveled to Sarajevo specifically for the performances, with some learning Bosnian to sing along to Merlin’s songs.

The concerts also delivered a major economic boost. Sarajevo recorded nearly €78 million in fiscal turnover during the three-day event, while hotels and private accommodation struggled to meet increased demand. Restaurants, cafés, shops and transport services also benefited from the influx.

Photo credit: FENA

The city’s event calendar continued with a concert by The Prodigy on August 13, followed the next day by the opening of the 32nd Sarajevo Film Festival. Established in 1995 during the final year of the siege of Sarajevo, the festival has become one of Europe’s most important film events. This year’s guests include Woody Harrelson, Emily Watson, Paweł Pawlikowski, Diego Luna, Asghar Farhadi and Céline Sciamma.

Beyond its festivals and concerts, Sarajevo offers visitors a mix of Ottoman and Austro-Hungarian architecture, historic religious sites and traditional Bosnian cuisine.

Photo credit: FENA

Sarajevo also offers easy access to Olympic mountains. Trebević rises directly above the city, while Bjelašnica, Igman and Jahorina are within easy reach, offering opportunities for hiking, cycling and winter sports. At Bentbaša, near Baščaršija, visitors can also watch cliff diving on the Miljacka River.

Forty years after Sarajevo hosted the Winter Olympics, the city is again attracting international visitors. While the Olympics once brought people together through sport, today music, film, art, gastronomy and city life are helping Sarajevo strengthen its image as a destination for culture, entertainment and tourism.

Photo credit: FENA

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the fifth-anniversary Comic Con Astana became the largest pop culture festival in Central Asia, drawing more than 76,000 attendees from more than 40 countries this summer.