Santa Claus’ journey around the world begins as users track the festive route

Users worldwide can follow the festive flight in real time via the Flightradar24 platform. According to the service, Santa departed from the North Pole on December 23. Flightradar24 noted that Santa’s journey is displayed differently from regular aircraft.

“For this special journey, Santa doesn’t just appear as one of our aircraft icons. Instead, users can follow along with his dedicated reindeer-drawn sleigh,” the company said. “The flight begins each year at 08:00 UTC on 23 December, when Santa starts warming up his reindeer and testing his sleigh. We use a bit of special Christmas magic to track the flight alongside our usual mix of terrestrial and satellite-based ADS-B coverage.”

Photo credit: flightradar24.com

According to Flightradar24, Santa’s sleigh is equipped with advanced tracking technology, allowing the flight to be monitored in real time.

“Santa’s sleigh is a unique nine-engine Rangifer tarandus, registered HOHOHO (MSN 0001). At 1,753 years old, it is the oldest active airframe in the world. While the sleigh itself is ancient, a ninth power plant was added several years ago during a foggy Christmas Eve under instrument flight rules. This nose so bright has guided Santa’s way each Christmas Eve since 1939,” the company explained. “More recently, we’ve worked closely with Santa’s workshop to ensure the sleigh is outfitted with the latest tracking technology. An ADS-B transponder was installed a few years ago, allowing us to precisely track Santa’s position and help all good little children get to bed before he arrives. To enable Santa to check in with air traffic control, ICAO has issued the type designation SLEI.”

In addition to Flightradar24, Santa’s journey is traditionally monitored by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). However, NORAD officially begins tracking Santa’s flight only on the night of December 24.

