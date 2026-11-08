Samsung Electronics set to become first South Korean firm with cash assets exceeding 200 tln won

The technology giant’s cash and cash equivalents are estimated to have reached 214.8 trillion won as of the third quarter, an increase of 24.8 trillion won from 190 trillion won recorded three months earlier.

The figure is nearly double the 108.5 trillion won reported at the end of the third quarter of 2025.

Samsung’s total assets stood at 791.8 trillion won at the end of September, up 32.4 trillion won from the previous quarter.

Market analysts estimate that the company’s cash reserves are sufficient to fully finance the major shareholder returns outlined in its landmark policy announced in August. Samsung said between 90 trillion won and 110 trillion won would be allocated for shareholder returns in 2026.

Meanwhile, the company’s investments in semiconductor manufacturing infrastructure and research and development are expected to exceed 100 trillion won this year, marking a record high. Of this amount, 84.4 trillion won is earmarked for expanding memory chip production facilities.

Samsung expects the semiconductor supercycle to continue into next year, supported by sustained investment in AI and tight memory chip supplies.

The company also plans to announce its shareholder return policy for the coming year at a board meeting scheduled for January.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Samsung's Q3 net profit surged sixfold on booming AI chip demand.