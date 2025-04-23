Samruk Kazyna to conclude contracts worth KZT1.4tln with domestic producers this year

Delivering operational and financial performance reports, Nurlan Zhakupov, Board Chairman at Samruk Kazyna, spoke about 46 major investment projects worth nearly 36.4 trillion tenge in the priority economic sectors.

Zhakupov said that infrastructure facilities such as Dostyk-Moiynty railway line, railway bypassing Almaty city, container hub at Aktau Port, main gas pipeline Talgykorgan-Usharal, desalination plant in Kenderli, CASPI BITUM plant expansion project as well as diesel hydrotreating unit at Pavlodar refinery are set to be completed by the end of the year.

It is expected the number of contracts signed with domestic producers is to rise and amount 1.4 trillion tenge this year.

Last year, Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund sealed offtake agreements worth 191 billion tenge, a 10fold on-year growth, with Kazakhstani entrepreneurs via the import replacement program. Under support measures, skstore.kz online store was launched, with over 13,000 SME owners and 500 domestic producers registered. In 2024, the online store posted 25,000 orders worth 14.6 billion tenge, growing 7fold compared with 2023.

Premier Bektenov tasked the Samruk Kazyna leadership and competent ministries to ensure the projects are completed on time taking into account their multiplier effect on infrastructure, energy, transport logistics, industrial and economic development of Kazakhstan.

Earlier it was reported that Samruk Kazyna had posted 13% revenue growth since 2021.