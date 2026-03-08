Samarkand to launch French language schools

Ambassador Fouque praised the work of the Alliance Française in Samarkand, which actively supports residents, particularly young people, interested in the French language and culture. He requested assistance in securing benefits for the building currently used by the organization.

Highlighting the success of Samarkand’s specialized French studies school, Fouque noted its strong collaboration with educational and scientific institutions in France. He emphasized that if similar schools are opened across the region, France is prepared to provide them with educational and methodological resources.

The meeting also addressed opportunities to expand trade, investment, and personnel training. Hokim Boboyev underscored Samarkand’s favorable conditions for foreign investors and expressed readiness to pursue joint projects with French companies.

Both sides agreed to build long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation, strengthening cultural, educational, and economic ties between Samarkand and France.

