Saharan dust plumes degrade air quality across Europe and the Caribbean - CAMS

According to CAMS, waves of dust from the Sahara have repeatedly crossed the ocean since January, reaching as far as South America, the Gulf of Mexico, and island nations in the Caribbean. These episodes led to a noticeable decline in air quality, especially in areas like Guadeloupe and Florida. Another dust cloud is expected to reach the region in mid-July, bringing similar effects.

“So far in 2025, we have monitored repeated long-range transport of Saharan dust and high PM10 concentrations reaching Europe and the Caribbean. These episodes can have a negative impact on air quality on both sides of the Atlantic and subsequently represent potential risks to human health. The work we do in CAMS to reliably forecast and monitor these episodes of long-range transport is essential for stakeholders to better understand this episode and develop the most appropriate mitigation measures,” Mark Parrington, Senior Scientist at the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service, said.

The report highlights that from January through May, frequent dust intrusions affected southern and central Europe, including Italy, Greece, France, and the UK. One of the most noticeable events occurred in early February, when a cyclone transported dust from North Africa into the Mediterranean, degrading air quality in several regions. In April and May, further episodes brought hazy skies and elevated PM10 levels to Western Europe and the Mediterranean.

