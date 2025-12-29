S. Korea's special counsel accuses ex-first lady of illegally intervening in state affairs 'behind curtains'

The team raised the accusation against Kim -- the wife of ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol -- in a press briefing, a day after its 180-day investigation into her corruption allegations officially concluded.

"The special counsel investigation confirmed the president's spouse engaged in the modern-day sale of public offices, something expected to be found in history books, and illegally intervened in state affairs behind the curtains, out of the public's sight," assistant special counsel Kim Hyong-kun said.

Last week, the team additionally indicted Kim on charges of accepting luxury gifts from businesspeople and others in exchange for government positions and political nominations.

Kim is accused of receiving gifts worth 370 million won (US$258,000) in total, including a painting worth 140 million won, from a former prosecutor in return for her support for his bid to win the People Power Party's (PPP) nomination in last year's general elections.

Since its launch in July, Min's team has focused on three key suspicions -- Kim's alleged involvement in a stock price manipulation scheme, her alleged acceptance of free opinion polls from a self-proclaimed power broker and her suspected receipt of luxury gifts from the Unification Church.

To note, special counsel seeks 10-year prison term for ex-Korean President Yoon over obstruction of justice, other charges.