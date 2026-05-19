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    S. Korea’s President and Japan’s Prime Minister meet in Andong

    12:55, 19 May 2026

    South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi held talks on Tuesday in his hometown of Andong on a broad agenda of bilateral and regional issues, including North Korea and the ongoing U.S.–Iran conflict in the Middle East, Qazinform News Agency cites Yonhap.

    S. Korea’s President and Japan’s Prime Minister meet in Andong
    Photo credit: Yonhap

    The leaders began with a small-group meeting, followed by an expanded session and a joint press announcement.

    (3rd LD) Lee holds talks with Japan PM Takaichi in his hometown of Andong
    Photo credit: Yonhap

    Takaichi arrived at Daegu International Airport earlier in the day for a two-day visit, reciprocating Lee’s January trip to her hometown in Nara Prefecture as part of ongoing “shuttle diplomacy.”

    Security was tight, with 170 police officers and 40 patrol units deployed around the airport.

    After the summit, the leaders will deliver a joint press statement, attend a banquet dinner, and watch a performance.

    Takaichi is scheduled to return to Japan on Wednesday morning.

    Japan Sanae Takaichi Government South Korea Foreign policy Politics Asia North Korea USA Iran Middle East situation
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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