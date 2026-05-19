S. Korea’s President and Japan’s Prime Minister meet in Andong
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi held talks on Tuesday in his hometown of Andong on a broad agenda of bilateral and regional issues, including North Korea and the ongoing U.S.–Iran conflict in the Middle East, Qazinform News Agency cites Yonhap.
The leaders began with a small-group meeting, followed by an expanded session and a joint press announcement.
Takaichi arrived at Daegu International Airport earlier in the day for a two-day visit, reciprocating Lee’s January trip to her hometown in Nara Prefecture as part of ongoing “shuttle diplomacy.”
Security was tight, with 170 police officers and 40 patrol units deployed around the airport.
After the summit, the leaders will deliver a joint press statement, attend a banquet dinner, and watch a performance.
Takaichi is scheduled to return to Japan on Wednesday morning.