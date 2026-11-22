Choi said various changes made just before the Suneung caused inconvenience to the public, including test takers. Suneung is the Korean abbreviation for the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), the country's annual college entrance exam, which was held last Thursday.

"As the minister in charge, I believe I cannot escape criticism that we failed to prepare in advance," he said in a statement released by the ministry. "Now that the exam has concluded, I feel a deep sense of responsibility and am offering my resignation."

It was reported previously, 111 cases of alleged cheating involving electronic devices occurred in South Korea's annual national college entrance exam this week, the education ministry said Friday, sharply raising the final tally from the 98 announced the previous day.