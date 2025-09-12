S. Korea's Lee vows to expand support for border regions

Lee made the remarks during a town hall meeting with residents in Gangwon Province, located south of the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas.

Gangwon is the nation's largest tourist destination, but at the same time, it is also a region that has borne enormous sacrifices due to the inter-Korean confrontation, Lee said at the event in Chuncheon, about 85 kilometers northeast of Seoul. Although we cannot fully compensate for the special sacrifices borne by border regions like Gangwon, we will make every effort to ensure that living in Gangwon no longer feels unfair, he added.

Lee criticized past governments for imposing excessive restrictions on border areas without providing fair compensation, calling the practice "unjust."

He said the government will expand education, cultural and welfare infrastructure to improve living conditions in the region while pursuing balanced national development.

