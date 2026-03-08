S. Korea's Lee to preside over emergency economic meeting on Middle East tensions

The meeting will bring together ministers and senior officials from the finance, industry, climate and energy, budget planning and agriculture ministries, as well as the Korea Customs Service and the Fair Trade Commission, according to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.

Lee is expected to review global financial markets and oil prices and assess their effect on the domestic stock market, the foreign exchange market and inflation.

Lee previously reviewed the latest developments in the Middle East during an extraordinary Cabinet meeting on Thursday, following U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran's retaliatory attacks in the region.

South Korea, which relies heavily on energy imports, is particularly vulnerable to external price shocks, which often drive inflation.

Earlier, Qazinform reported South Korea mulls adopting an oil price cap system for the first time in 30 years.