S. Korea's Lee orders all-out efforts to restore state data center crippled by fire

Lee made the call at an emergency meeting in response to the government's online services and networks being disrupted by the fire that broke out at the National Information Resources Service in the central city of Daejeon on Friday following a lithium-ion battery explosion.

Lee instructed relevant government agencies to "concentrate all available resources on swiftly restoring the government system and resuming its operation, as well as minimizing the people's inconvenience," presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a briefing.

Of the 647 online systems that the government shut down, 96 systems were directly damaged by the fire. The government began resuming the operation of 551 computers systems not affected by the blaze in a bid to review whether the service is operating normally.

As reported previously, hundreds of government online services and systems remained offline Saturday following a fire at the central state data center caused by a battery explosion.