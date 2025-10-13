S Korea's KT&G backs 100-hectare reforestation in Abai region

First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar met with KT&G President Bang Kyung-man.

At the meeting, the parties discussed developing industrial cooperation, investment projects, and the company's environmental initiatives in Kazakhstan.

Roman Sklyar noted that Kazakhstan highly values KT&G's contribution to the economy. The new KT&G Kazakhstan plant, which opened in the Almaty region in April this year, represents an investment of nearly 70 billion tenge and created 130 jobs.

Particular attention was paid to KT&G's participation in the Green Globe Project to restore forests in the Abai region. Implemented jointly with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and AFoCO, KT&G's financial support will enable the restoration of over 100 hectares of forest by 2027.

The parties also confirmed their commitment to constructive cooperation.

Photo credit: Primeminister.kz

Korea Tomorrow & Global (KT&G), founded in 1899, is South Korea's leading tobacco company and the fifth-largest globally. Operating in over 130 countries, the company has manufacturing facilities in Korea, Indonesia, Russia, Turkey, and Kazakhstan. Beyond tobacco, KT&G is also actively developing pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and functional nutrition.

The KT&G Kazakhstan plant, which opened in April 2025, is the corporation's first facility in Central Asia and serves as a production site for Eurasian markets.

As Kazinform previously reported, Kazakhstan seeks to increase its forest cover from 13.7 million ha to 14.5 million ha by 2030.