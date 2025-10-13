EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    S Korea's KT&G backs 100-hectare reforestation in Abai region

    15:33, 13 October 2025

    First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar met with Bang Kyung-man, President of KT&G (Korea Tomorrow & Global), Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Government press service.

    Roman Sklyar meets with Bang Kyung-man, President of KT&G
    Photo credit: Primeminister.kz

    First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar met with KT&G President Bang Kyung-man.

    At the meeting, the parties discussed developing industrial cooperation, investment projects, and the company's environmental initiatives in Kazakhstan.

    Roman Sklyar noted that Kazakhstan highly values KT&G's contribution to the economy. The new KT&G Kazakhstan plant, which opened in the Almaty region in April this year, represents an investment of nearly 70 billion tenge and created 130 jobs.

    Particular attention was paid to KT&G's participation in the Green Globe Project to restore forests in the Abai region. Implemented jointly with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and AFoCO, KT&G's financial support will enable the restoration of over 100 hectares of forest by 2027.

    The parties also confirmed their commitment to constructive cooperation.

    Roman Sklyar meets with Bang Kyung-man, President of KT&G
    Photo credit: Primeminister.kz

    Korea Tomorrow & Global (KT&G), founded in 1899, is South Korea's leading tobacco company and the fifth-largest globally. Operating in over 130 countries, the company has manufacturing facilities in Korea, Indonesia, Russia, Turkey, and Kazakhstan. Beyond tobacco, KT&G is also actively developing pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and functional nutrition.

    The KT&G Kazakhstan plant, which opened in April 2025, is the corporation's first facility in Central Asia and serves as a production site for Eurasian markets.

    As Kazinform previously reported, Kazakhstan seeks to increase its forest cover from 13.7 million ha to 14.5 million ha by 2030.

     

    Environment Ecology Government Abai region South Korea
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All