S. Korea's government formally sets presidential election for June 3

The designation was made at a Cabinet meeting four days after the Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment of Yoon over his short-lived imposition of martial law in December.

The election date was also set as a temporary public holiday.

"I sincerely apologize for causing confusion and worries to the people over the past four months, and for having to face this regrettable situation of a presidential vacancy," acting President Han Duck-soo said during the meeting.

"Now we must quickly heal from the wounds and aftereffects and channel the nation's energy into propelling the Republic of Korea upward and forward."

Under the Constitution, the country is required to hold a new election within 60 days after a vacancy arises in the presidency. When former President Park Geun-hye was removed from office on March 10, 2017, the early election was also held exactly 60 days later, on May 9.

The National Election Commission began early candidate registration shortly after the Constitutional Court dismissed Yoon last Friday.

Candidates will be required to register by May 11, and the official campaign period will kick off May 12.

The law also requires a public servant running for president to resign at least 30 days before an election, making May 4 the deadline.

The new president will assume office immediately after the election without a transition team.

"I urge the interior ministry and other relevant ministries to work closely with the National Election Commission to ensure the election is fair and transparent more than ever and gains the people's trust," Han said.

To the Cabinet members, he added, "The time remaining for us to serve the nation and the people is around two months. We must complete our final callings solely for the people's safety, the recovery of people's livelihoods and to respond to the U.S.-led trade war, without being shaken in the least bit."

Han further called for cooperation from political circles.

