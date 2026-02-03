S. Korea's FM in U.S for talks with Rubio amid renewed tariff tensions

Cho's arrival came after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened last week to raise "reciprocal" tariffs, and auto, lumber, and pharmaceutical levies on South Korea to 25% from 15%, citing a delay in the Asian country's legislative process needed for implementing a bilateral trade deal.

Cho Hyun is set to meet Marco Rubio at the State Department later in the day for talks on the tariff issue as well as efforts to implement bilateral summit agreements specified in a joint fact sheet that the two governments released in November.

Before he departed for the U.S., Cho told reporters that he would explain to the U.S. side South Korea's ongoing legislative process regarding the trade deal, and ask for its understanding.

He was referring to a special bill submitted by the ruling Democratic Party to the National Assembly in November to support the implementation of Seoul's investment pledge within the bilateral trade deal.

In line with the deal, Seoul has committed to investing US$350 billion in the U.S., among other pledges, in return for Washington lowering reciprocal tariffs on South Korea to 15 percent from 25 percent.

Meeting with Rubio, Cho is also expected to discuss cooperation over Seoul's efforts to secure civil uranium enrichment and spent nuclear fuel reprocessing rights for peaceful purposes. The U.S. expressed its support for the efforts in the joint fact sheet.

On Wednesday, Cho plans to attend the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial, a meeting that Rubio will host at the department to reinforce and diversify critical minerals supply chains that are key to the production of high-tech military and consumer products.

The meeting will come as Washington has been stepping up cooperation with allies and partners to address supply chain vulnerabilities and risks in the face of China's growing clout over critical minerals, including rare earth elements.

As previously reported, Donald Trump said the U.S. will work 'something' out with S. Korea on tariffs.