S. Korean tech and media platform operators gear up for BTS’s landmark comeback concert

Netflix will broadcast the concert live in 190 countries, marking its first-ever livestreamed event in South Korea. Industry analysts say the move could significantly boost global subscriptions, as streaming rivals like Coupang Play and Tving have already expanded into live sports and entertainment.

Local digital service providers are also stepping in. Naver will offer real-time venue maps highlighting restrooms, help desks, and other facilities, while Kakao will provide detailed bus route information to ease crowd management.

Telecom operators are preparing for unprecedented mobile traffic. SK Telecom will deploy its AI-powered A-One system to predict and manage network demand, while KT plans to install six mobile base stations around the square to prevent congestion.

Photo credit: Yonhap

Industry experts note that the concert is more than a cultural milestone—it’s a showcase of South Korea’s digital infrastructure. “Global fan participation offers platform operators a chance to demonstrate their competitiveness,” one official said, predicting that competition around major cultural events will only intensify.

To note, K-pop supergroup BTS will launch a monthlong cultural festival across Seoul, featuring a riverside drone show, media art displays and musical fountains, to celebrate its highly anticipated comeback this week after a nearly four-year hiatus.