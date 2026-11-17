Lee made the remarks during an emergency meeting to inspect the country's readiness for the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), also known in Korean as Suneung, scheduled for Thursday, following widespread concerns over cheating using artificial intelligence (AI).

"The Suneung is a symbol of fairness and a ladder of opportunity in our society," Lee said during a video meeting held from Manila, as he wrapped up his visit to the city for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit. "We must take strict action against those who engage in misconduct, adhering to a zero-tolerance policy," Lee added, while asking officials to come up with response measures against AI-assisted cheating, saying such misconduct could be repeated due to the development of technology and related devices.

In a subsequent social media post, Lee said the government plans to offer a reward of over 100 million won (US$74,805) per case to those who report instances of cheating involving advanced gadgets, should the case be confirmed.

"Do not ruin your life by needlessly gambling on a stroke of luck. Give it up, both for yourself and everyone else," Lee wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

South Korea has been rocked by the recent confession by the top scorer of this year's certified tax accountant exam that he cheated using AI and digital devices.

The incident deepened worries that such a method could be used in the upcoming CSAT, prompting the government to announce a series of measures to prevent the exam from being undermined by AI-assisted cheating.

Anti-cheating measures announced earlier Tuesday include physically checking all glasses worn by test takers, covering buttons on their clothes with stickers, and blocking Wi-Fi networks inside and near the test sites.

The government also warned that test takers caught cheating will be banned from the CSAT for the next 10 years, while facing criminal punishment.