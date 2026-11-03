S. Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s personal data reportedly leaked online

The broadcaster reported Monday that the personal details of 168 individuals, including Lee, Cheong Wa Dae staff, Foreign Ministry officials and journalists covering the presidential office, were published on a website in a file titled “List of Passengers (Republic of Korea-Belgium).”

The document reportedly contained information about passengers who traveled aboard the presidential aircraft during Lee’s visit to Belgium, Italy and France in June.

According to KBS, the file was made available for download and had reportedly been uploaded on June 2, ahead of the presidential trip.

The leaked information allegedly included individuals’ names in Korean and English, affiliations, job positions, dates of birth, passport numbers and passport expiration dates.

The presidential office confirmed that it had been aware of the reported leak and had taken action in response.

“We were aware of the contents of the report in advance and took measures in response,” the office said, adding that other relevant organizations, including the Foreign Ministry, would also take additional steps.

Earlier, it was reported South Korea would introduce strengthened penalties for large-scale data leaks.