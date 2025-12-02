S. Korean electric equipment exports hit record high in 2025 on AI demand

Outbound shipments of electric equipment, such as power cables and transformers, reached US$7.13 billion in the January–November period, up 11.3 percent from the same period a year earlier, according to data from the Korea Customs Service (KCS).

"Demand for large-scale data centers, which consume massive amounts of electricity, has continued to grow since the emergence of ChatGPT in 2022, pushing exports higher and helping set new annual records," the KCS said in a press release.

Electric equipment exports have been on a steady upward trend for four consecutive years, rising from $4.54 billion in 2021.

By country, the United States, home to the world's largest number of data centers, was the biggest export destination this year, accounting for $2.65 billion, or 37.2 percent of total shipments, the agency said. China followed with 10.9 percent, and Vietnam with 7.5 percent.

