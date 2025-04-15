S. Korea, U.S. discuss lunar exploration, satellite navigation at space talks

The fourth Civil Space Dialogue took place in Washington on Monday (local time), the first high-level talks on space cooperation since the launch of the Donald Trump administration's second term.

The allies discussed expanding South Korea's participation in the U.S. Artemis lunar exploration program and potential avenues for Seoul's involvement in ongoing U.S. space missions led by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the ministry said.

The two countries also discussed ways to strengthen interoperability between South Korea's Korea Positioning System currently under development, and the U.S. Global Positioning System.

They agreed to continue cooperation to ensure safe space operations and promote the long-term sustainability of outer space.

Recognizing the growing importance of maritime domain awareness through the use of space-based assets, the two countries explored ways for related authorities to work together to enhance cooperation on information and infrastructure.

They also discussed ways to build a resilient space industry supply chain, including the sharing of component testing and radiation test data.

They reaffirmed their commitment to promoting peaceful space exploration and agreed to seek trilateral space cooperation with Japan in the private and commercial sectors, the ministry said.

Noteworthy, two student teams from Almaty’s NIS School secured first and second place in NASA’s Space Settlement Contest 2025, standing out among participants from 25 countries.