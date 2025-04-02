S. Korea to launch 4th military spy satellite this month: sources

Under the plan, the military is expected to launch a synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on April 22 (U.S. time), according to the sources.

The exact date and location of the launch may change depending on circumstances, they said.

The envisioned launch will be the latest in South Korea's plan to deploy five satellites by the end of this year to enhance surveillance of North Korean threats and help reduce its reliance on U.S. satellite imagery.

South Korea launched its first spy satellite in December 2023 and two more last year. Once all five satellites are placed in orbit, the country is expected to be able to monitor North Korea every two hours.

It was reported earlier that the UAE will launch its first Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite.