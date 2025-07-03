S. Korea to inspect radioactive levels over suspected N.K. uranium wastewater release

The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission, along with the oceans and environment ministries, will conduct radioactive or heavy metal contamination tests on Friday, including checks for uranium and cesium, at 10 sites near Ganghwa Island and the estuary of the Han River, both located near the North's Ryesong River, according to the unification ministry.

The announcement came after a recent news report that North Korea had dumped waste into rivers from a uranium refining plant in Pyongsan County, which flow into South Korea.

The Ryesong River flows into the estuary of the Han River near Ganghwa Island.

It will take about two weeks to analyze the test results, which will then be "transparently" disclosed to the public, the ministry said following a response meeting attended by officials from the defense ministry, the spy agency and the three agencies conducting the tests.

The government said it will continue monthly monitoring and establish a regular monitoring regime to address public concerns, the unification ministry added.

