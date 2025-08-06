S. Korea to begin temporary visa waiver program for Chinese group tourists in late Sept.

The visa-free entry will come into force from Sept. 29 to June 30 next year, following a decision made during a government meeting presided over by Prime Minister Kim Min-seok earlier in the day, Kim's office said.

The decision came after Beijing announced in November last year that it will waive visa requirements for visitors from South Korea and several other countries, effective through the end of next year. The measure will allow visitors to stay in China for up to 15 days without a visa.

Relevant government agencies in Seoul had been discussing implementing a reciprocal measure for Chinese group tourists.

With South Korea's inbound tourism market recovering rapidly, the implementation of this visa waiver program is expected to help boost demand for travel to Korea, revitalize regional economies and fuel domestic consumption, a government official said.

Additionally, the government also plans to ease the eligibility for fast-track immigration screening for foreigners arriving in Korea to attend international conferences.

The government is already running a pilot program to expedite immigration procedures for foreign participants in international events. It now plans to lower the eligibility threshold for fast-track access from events with 500 or more foreign participants to 300 or more, officials said.

