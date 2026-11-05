S. Korea records historic $61.46bn current account surplus in September amid semiconductor boom

The surplus rose significantly from $46.11 billion in August and more than quadrupled compared with the $14.22 billion recorded in September last year, data from the Bank of Korea (BOK) showed.

The September figure surpassed the previous monthly record of $49.73 billion, set in June, marking a new milestone for the country's external trade performance.

South Korea's cumulative current account surplus for the first nine months of the year reached $340.66 billion, more than four times the $83.89 billion recorded during the same period a year earlier.

The surplus for the third quarter alone totaled $149.65 billion, already exceeding the country's full-year surplus of $123.05 billion in 2025.

The Bank of Korea expects the annual current account surplus to surpass its previous forecast of $450 billion.

"The current account surplus is expected to reach the second-highest level on record in October," a BOK official said, adding that another record could be set in December due to seasonal factors toward the end of the year.

South Korea has maintained a current account surplus every month since May 2023, extending its streak of consecutive monthly surpluses. August marked the 41st consecutive month in which the country recorded a positive balance.

In 2025, South Korea posted an annual current account surplus of $123.05 billion, its largest on record at the time, surpassing the previous high of $105.1 billion set in 2015.

The goods account was the primary driver of September's record performance, registering an unprecedented surplus of $62.75 billion.

Exports surged 92.4 percent year-on-year to $130.72 billion, while imports increased 29.4 percent to $67.97 billion, according to the BOK.

The primary income account also recorded a surplus of $2.65 billion, supported by increased equity income.

Meanwhile, the services account posted a deficit of $3.35 billion, more than double the $1.68 billion deficit recorded in August. The deterioration was largely attributed to a widening travel deficit and higher payments related to intellectual property.

The secondary income account also remained in deficit, recording a shortfall of $590 million in September.

Earlier, it was reported South Korea recorded the 5th warmest October as temperatures fluctuated sharply.