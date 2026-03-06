S. Korea records 5th-largest current account surplus in January
South Korea reported its fifth-largest monthly current account surplus in January, supported by a strong recovery in the semiconductor sector and robust export growth, according to data released Friday by the Bank of Korea (BOK), Qazinform News Agency cites Yonhap.
The country’s current account surplus reached $13.26 billion in January, declining from $18.7 billion in December. However, compared with the same month last year, the surplus surged by 397.4 percent, making it the fifth-highest monthly surplus ever recorded.
South Korea has maintained a current account surplus every month since May 2023, extending the streak to 33 consecutive months, which is the second-longest run in the nation’s history.
For the full year 2025, the country posted a record annual surplus of $123.05 billion, surpassing the previous record of $105.1 billion set in 2015.
The goods account recorded a $15.17 billion surplus in January, the third-largest monthly figure on record. Exports rose 30 percent year-on-year to $65.51 billion, while imports increased 7 percent to $50.34 billion.
Chip exports played a key role in the export surge, jumping 102.5 percent compared with a year earlier. Shipments of vehicles also grew strongly, rising 19 percent.
Meanwhile, the services account posted a $3.8 billion deficit, mainly due to a sharp rise in overseas travel by South Koreans.
In the financial account, South Korea’s net foreign assets increased by $5.63 billion in January, significantly lower than the $23.77 billion increase recorded in December.
South Korean residents increased their overseas direct investments by $7.04 billion, while foreign direct investment into South Korea rose by $5.34 billion.
In terms of securities investment, South Korean investors expanded their overseas holdings, mainly in stocks, by $13.46 billion in January. At the same time, foreign investors boosted their investments in South Korean securities by $4.69 billion, the data showed.
Previously, Qazinform reported South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday instructed https://qazinform.com/news/s-koreas-lee-orders-prompt-rollout-of-100-tln-won-financial-relief-amid-middle-east-turmoil-fa5e19the government to swiftly implement a 100 trillion won (about $68.3 billion) financial support package aimed at stabilizing capital markets as tensions escalate in the Middle East.