S. Korea records 5th-largest current account surplus in January

The country’s current account surplus reached $13.26 billion in January, declining from $18.7 billion in December. However, compared with the same month last year, the surplus surged by 397.4 percent, making it the fifth-highest monthly surplus ever recorded.

South Korea has maintained a current account surplus every month since May 2023, extending the streak to 33 consecutive months, which is the second-longest run in the nation’s history.

For the full year 2025, the country posted a record annual surplus of $123.05 billion, surpassing the previous record of $105.1 billion set in 2015.

The goods account recorded a $15.17 billion surplus in January, the third-largest monthly figure on record. Exports rose 30 percent year-on-year to $65.51 billion, while imports increased 7 percent to $50.34 billion.

Chip exports played a key role in the export surge, jumping 102.5 percent compared with a year earlier. Shipments of vehicles also grew strongly, rising 19 percent.

Meanwhile, the services account posted a $3.8 billion deficit, mainly due to a sharp rise in overseas travel by South Koreans.

In the financial account, South Korea’s net foreign assets increased by $5.63 billion in January, significantly lower than the $23.77 billion increase recorded in December.

South Korean residents increased their overseas direct investments by $7.04 billion, while foreign direct investment into South Korea rose by $5.34 billion.

In terms of securities investment, South Korean investors expanded their overseas holdings, mainly in stocks, by $13.46 billion in January. At the same time, foreign investors boosted their investments in South Korean securities by $4.69 billion, the data showed.

