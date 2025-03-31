S. Korea: On-site probe begins into point of ignition for Uiseong wildfires

The forest fire was allegedly accidentally ignited by a 56-year-old man on a hill in North Gyeongsang county Uiseong's Anpyeong district, about 180 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on March 22. It rapidly spread to Andong and three adjacent counties amid high winds and dry conditions for nearly a week, killing 26 people and destroying an estimated 4,000 structures.

Police booked the man without detention last Friday on suspicion of accidentally starting the fire while tending to his grandparents' grave site, with some news reports saying that he tried to burn tree branches over the grave with a cigarette lighter.

The Gyeongbuk Provincial Police Agency said the first on-site investigation was conducted at the grave site and the surrounding hill, together with the National Forensic Service, the National Institute of Forest Science and the firefighting authorities.

They used a drone and other methods to confirm the cause of the fire and the direction in which the flames spread with the wind. They also searched the areas around the ignition point to confirm whether there was any incinerated material that could have started the forest fire.

Earlier on Saturday, police conducted a basic field investigation at the grave site for about two hours, collecting one lighter from its surroundings.

The suspect has denied the allegations against him, police officials said, adding he will be summoned and questioned after all basic fact-finding is completed.

Recall that police authorities said Sunday they have booked a man suspected of starting massive wildfires that ravaged the southeastern part of the country.