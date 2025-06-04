S. Korea: Lee nominates PM, spy chief on 1st day of taking office

Kim, a former student activist turned four-term lawmaker, played a key role in Lee's presidential campaign.

"Kim brings extensive legislative experience, strong policy expertise in public livelihood issues, international perspective and unifying political leadership -- the right person to lead the nation through crises and restore the people's economy," Lee told a press conference at the presidential office.

He also named former Unification Minister Lee Jong-seok to head the National Intelligence Service, the nation's spy agency.

While both nominees must undergo confirmation hearings, the prime minister nominee requires parliamentary approval before being formally appointed by Lee.

On his first day in office, Lee announced his picks for top aides.

Kang Hoon-sik, a three-term DP lawmaker and a key campaign figure, was appointed as chief of staff.

Kang has worked closely with Lee since the 2022 presidential election, in which Lee lost narrowly to his then conservative archrival Yoon Suk Yeol, and oversaw campaign strategy during the June 3 election.

Wi Sung-lac, a seasoned diplomat turned lawmaker, was appointed as national security adviser.

Wi formerly served as South Korea's ambassador to Russia and as chief negotiator for the six-party talks on North Korea's denuclearization. He became a DP lawmaker through the proportional representation system last year.

Lee said Wi will play a key role in achieving his vision for "pragmatic diplomacy, defense based on cutting-edge technologies and the Korean Peninsula for peace and prosperity."

In addition, retired Army General Hwang In-kwon was tapped to lead the Presidential Security Service, while DP lawmaker Kang Yu-jung, who served as Lee's campaign spokesperson, was named presidential spokesperson.

Earlier it was reported that Democratic Party (DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung was elected South Korea's president Wednesday after months of turmoil surrounding the impeachment and ouster of his former opponent over a botched attempt to impose martial law.