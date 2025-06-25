S. Korea launches integrated info system for power generation

Information on power grids, which had been dispersed across the state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO), the Korea Power Exchange and other institutions, has now been integrated and interconnected in real time, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The ministry said it has established the integrated system to better monitor and control the output of renewable energy sources, such as solar power, which constantly changes based on real-time grid and weather conditions.

"Enhancing the integrated power control system is crucial to the continued expansion of renewable energy and the stable operation of the power grid," Second Vice Industry Minister Choi Nam-ho said.

Choi said the ministry will also work to develop a power grid system based on artificial intelligence (AI) to respond to the increasing use of renewable energy.

The installed capacity of renewable energy generators, which are highly sensitive to weather conditions, has surged more than fourfold over the past decade, reaching 36.4 gigawatts in 2025, according to the ministry. This represents 23.5 percent of the total capacity of commercial power generators.

