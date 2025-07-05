S. Korea: Ex-President Yoon questioned over alleged attempt to block arrest warrant execution

Yoon appeared before the office of special counsel Cho Eun-suk, located in the Seoul High Prosecutors Office in southern Seoul, for a second round of questioning, just a week after the first session.

"An investigation related to the obstruction of the arrest is currently under way," assistant special prosecutor Park Ji-young told reporters in a briefing. "I was told that the questioning is proceeding smoothly."

Yoon is facing allegations that he directed the Presidential Security Service to block investigators from executing a warrant to detain him in early January and to delete records from secure phones used by several military commanders after his failed martial law bid.

The team is also likely to examine the circumstances surrounding the martial law declaration on Dec. 3.

Earlier this week, former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and two other ministers were questioned as part of the expanding investigation into Cabinet members involved on the night martial law was declared.

As reported previously, special counsel Cho Eun-suk on Tuesday summoned former President Yoon Suk Yeol to appear for questioning over his martial law bid this weekend, suggesting the investigation team could seek a detention warrant in the event he fails to comply.