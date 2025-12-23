S. Korea develops core tech for world's 2nd-fastest 370 kph high-speed train

The technologies for the envisioned train, named EMU-370, have a technically designed maximum speed of 407 kph. It was developed under a national research and development (R&D) program, according to the ministry.

The government plans to begin manufacturing the first vehicles next year and conduct test operations starting in 2030, with commercialization expected after 2031.

When commercialized, the EMU-370 would rank second globally in commercial operating speed, following China's CR450, which is currently undergoing test operations at 400 kph ahead of planned commercial service in 2027.

Major countries, such as France, Germany and Japan, currently operate high-speed trains at speeds of around 320 kph, according to the ministry.

The project ran from April 2022 to December 2025 and was led by the Korea Railroad Research Institute, with seven public and private organizations participating.

A total of 22.5 billion won (US$15.23 million) was invested, including 18 billion won from the government and 4.5 billion won from the private sector, according to the ministry.

