According to the Ministry of Data and Statistics, 25,113 babies were born in September, thta is 2,731 more against the same month last year. The figure marks the highest September total in eight years and the second-fastest September growth rate on record after 2007.

During the first nine months of 2026, the number of newborns reached 218,896, up 14.3% from 191,593 a year earlier. It was the strongest year-on-year increase since the government began compiling the data in 1981.

Officials attributed the rise in births to a growing number of marriages, an increase in the population in their 30s and more favorable attitudes toward parenthood.

The country’s total fertility rate, which measures the average number of children a woman is expected to have during her lifetime, rose to 0.9 in the third quarter, up from 0.81 a year earlier. It was the first time the third-quarter fertility rate exceeded 0.9 since 2018.

If the trend continues through the end of the year, South Korea’s annual fertility rate is expected to reach 0.9 for the first time since 2019.

Meanwhile, the number of marriages fell 11.7% year-on-year in September to 16,299, marking a second straight monthly decline. The ministry said the drop was partly due to couples postponing marriage registrations during the Chuseok holiday period and ahead of new government support measures for newlyweds set to begin next year.