S. Korea aims to recycle 20 pct of key critical minerals by 2030: ministry

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy announced the plan as part of a broader government initiative aimed at stabilizing supply chains.

Under the plan, the ministry will work to foster the growth of the critical mineral recycling industry by streamlining related regulations, creating industrial clusters and expanding infrastructure for companies in the sector.

Through such efforts, the country aims to recycle 20 percent of strategic critical minerals essential for advanced industries, like batteries and semiconductors, by 2030.

The key strategic minerals include lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese and five types of rare earth elements.

Earlier it was reported that South Korea and Kazakhstan had signed a critical minerals partnership agreement in June last year.