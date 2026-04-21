S. Arabia’s non-oil exports hit all-time high in 2025

This performance reflects an upward trajectory over recent years, as non-oil exports rose from SAR325 billion in 2021 to SAR468 billion in 2022, SAR477 billion in 2023, SAR543 billion in 2024, and SAR624 billion in 2025. Their contribution increased from 30% to 44% over the same period, underscoring the accelerating pace of national economic diversification.

The re-export sector recorded accelerated growth, reaching SAR139 billion in 2025 compared to SAR91 billion in 2024, achieving annual growth of 53% and surpassing the SAR100 billion threshold for the first time. This performance continues an upward trajectory since 2021, when re-exports stood at SAR46 billion.

This integrated performance affirms the Saudi economy's ability to achieve balanced and sustainable growth, driven by infrastructure development, expanding trade partnerships, and enhancing the competitiveness of national products and services in global markets.

Earlier, it was reported Saudi Arabia ranks first globally in the ITU Digital Readiness Framework 2025.