S. Arabia showcases smart helmet at World Defense Show 2026
The General Directorate of Civil Defense is unveiling its smart helmet at the Ministry of Interior’s pavilion during the World Defense Show 2026. Designed to revolutionize public safety and emergency response, the helmet features day-and-night cameras and specialized sensors to detect hazardous materials in hard-to-reach locations, SPA reports.
The device serves as a mobile command node, delivering live video feeds directly to command-and-control centers. By enabling real-time data analysis and faster decision-making, the smart helmet significantly reduces incident response times and enhances personnel safety in high-risk environments.
IMCTC Showcases Counter-Terrorism Strategy at World Defense Show.https://t.co/gpx3mMCKsJ#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/msRemAJcom— SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) February 9, 2026
To note, Chinese researchers develop "smart eyes" for grazing robots.