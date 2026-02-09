EN
    S. Arabia showcases smart helmet at World Defense Show 2026

    11:12, 9 February 2026

    The General Directorate of Civil Defense is unveiling its smart helmet at the Ministry of Interior’s pavilion during the World Defense Show 2026. Designed to revolutionize public safety and emergency response, the helmet features day-and-night cameras and specialized sensors to detect hazardous materials in hard-to-reach locations, SPA reports. 

    The device serves as a mobile command node, delivering live video feeds directly to command-and-control centers. By enabling real-time data analysis and faster decision-making, the smart helmet significantly reduces incident response times and enhances personnel safety in high-risk environments.

    To note, Chinese researchers develop "smart eyes" for grazing robots.

    Saudi Arabia Middle East Exhibition Events Construction Industry IT technologies Technology
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
