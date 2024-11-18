Rybakina’s position in WTA Singles Rankings revealed after performance at Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs

The top three tennis players in the world ranking remained unchanged. Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka occupying the top of the WTA Singles Rankings is followed by Pole Iga Swiatek in the 2nd spot. American Coco Gauff is ranked 3rd.

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan retained the 6th spot in the updated WTA Singles Rankings. Another Kazakh athlete Yulia Putintseva secures 29th position in the line. Zhibek Kulambayeva and Zarina Diyas lost six spots, occupying 334th and 389th lines respectively.

Katerina Siniakova, Erin Routliffe, and Gabriela Dabrowski share the top three spots of the WTA Doubles Rankings.

Kazakhstani Anna Danilina retained her 22nd position. Putintseva moved up three spots landing 108th position. Zhibek Kulambayeva is ranked 156th.

It bears to remind that the Kazakh team defeated the South Korean athletes, reaching the qualifying round of the Billie Jean King Cup.