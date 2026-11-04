Rybakina and Putintseva vie for WTA Shot of the Month award

Rybakina was nominated for a shot she hit at the WTA 500 tournament in Ningbo, where she defeated Leylah Fernandez 6-2, 6-2 in the final to claim the title.

Putintseva was recognized for her use of drop shots and ability to vary the pace of a rally.

Other nominees include Karolina Muchova, Sara Bejlek, Katerina Siniakova, Maja Chwalinska, Zheng Qinwen, Diana Shnaider, Leylah Fernandez and Jasmine Paolini.

Fans can vote for their favorite by commenting with the corresponding letter on the WTA’s Instagram post.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Rybakina had withdrawn from her quarterfinal match at the WTA 500 tournament in Tokyo due to injury.