Rybakina advances to WTA 1000 Omnium Banque Nationale quarterfinal

In the Round of 16, Rybakina faced Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska (ranked 35th) and beat her in three sets - 5:7, 6:2, 7:5.

Earlier during the tournament, Rybakina also defeated American tennis player Hailey Baptiste (ranked 50th) - 6:4, 6:3 - and Romanian Jaqueline Cristian (ranked 52nd) - 6:0, 7:6.

The cash prize of the tournament is $5,152,199. The winner will earn $752,275 and will also receive 1,000 ranking points. The current champion is Jessica Pegula (ranked 4th) from the U.S., but she sensationally crashed out of this tournament in the third round.