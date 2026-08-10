Rybakina advances to Toronto WTA 1000 quarterfinals after defeating Samsonova

The match went the full distance, with Rybakina claiming victory 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

The players spent 2 hours and 55 minutes on court. During the match, Rybakina hit 11 aces, committed six double faults, and converted seven of the 17 break points she earned.

In the quarterfinals, she will face the winner of the match between Canada’s Leylah Fernandez (WTA No 34) and Japan’s Naomi Osaka (WTA No 13).

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Sonja Zhienbayeva had claimed the first W75 Ourense Tournament 2026 title of her career, triumphing in the final in Ourense, Spain.