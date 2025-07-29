Russia’s PM Mikhail Mishustin commends educational initiatives of Kazakh President

I’m well aware of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s attitude towards education, either in Russia or Kazakhstan. The opening of eight branches of the top Russian universities is a clear demonstration of the Kazakhstani authorities’ attitude to education, in particular to our joint projects, said Mishustin.

To note, the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in Omsk was the first Kazakhstani university to open its branch in Russia.

Mishustin also highlighted the high level of work structuring at the university and called on applicants to enroll at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University branch in Omsk.

Joining the visit were Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek, Al-Farabi Kazakh National University rector Zhanseit Tuymenbayev, as well as Russian Science and Higher Education Minister Valery Falkov, Omsk Oblast Governor Vitaliy Khotsenko, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific and Technological Development of Omsk Oblast Alexander Koltsov, and acting rector at the Dostoevsky Omsk State University Ivan Krott.

The guests got familiarized with the work of the Admissions Commission as well as toured the building of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University branch.

Earlier, it was reported Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with his Russian counterpart Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to discuss the practical implementation of the high-level agreements reached between the two states, in Russia's Altai Republic.