The aircraft went down in a deserted area while conducting a scheduled flight, the ministry said in a statement.

Preliminary findings indicate that a technical malfunction may have caused the crash. However, the exact circumstances surrounding the incident have yet to be determined.

Dramatic footage captures the moment a Russian military transport aircraft crashes in the Kemerovo region of southwestern Siberia, reportedly killing 19 people. https://t.co/Si9pKxEwEC — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 18, 2026

A commission from the Russian Aerospace Forces has been dispatched to the crash site to investigate the incident and establish the cause of the disaster, the Defense Ministry added.

Earlier, Qazinform reported four military personnel had been killed in a S-70 helicopter crash in eastern Türkiye.