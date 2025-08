Russia registers, uses vaccine against bladder cancer — scientist

"Yes, it has been registered. <...> And it is being successfully used for immunotherapy after surgical treatment of bladder cancer," he said.

In his words, the vaccine is also being exported to countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States, where it is in great demand. The delivery of a large batch of the medicine to Armenia is now being planned.

The scientist went on to say that the trials of the vaccine have been successfully completed, returning valuable data.

It is worth reminding scientists develop universal mRNA vaccine to target all types of cancer.